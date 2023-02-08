A gorgeous day ahead for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s another cool start to the day with Valley temperatures in the 40s, but we’ll warm to about 69 degrees this afternoon under partly sunny skies. Winds should stay light.

A round of breezy to locally windy weather is on tap for tomorrow and again on Friday as strong high pressure builds across our region. We’ll see northerly and northeasterly winds between 10 and 20 miles per hour, gusting to 30 miles per hour in the Valley.

The ridge of high pressure also leads to a warm-up. Look for low 70s Thursday and mid 70s both Friday and Saturday.

Super Bowl Sunday looks to be much cooler as a trough of low pressure moves into our region. As this system treks from west to east along the Mexico border, rainfall amounts look pretty light across Arizona. At this point, rain looks unlikely for the Valley. This storm, however, brings temperatures back to the upper 60s Sunday, with more cloud cover expected as well.

We’ll head into next week much cooler, with highs only in the mid 60s.

