Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Get your facts straight about Super Bowl LVII places, players

Here are some Super Bowl fast facts for game day, courtesy of the U.S. Census and the NFL!
Here are some Super Bowl fast facts for game day, courtesy of the U.S. Census and the NFL!(MGN Online)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:02 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — In less than a week, football fans will turn their attention to the biggest game in the country—the Super Bowl. This year, the Kansas City Chiefs will be facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

The U.S. Census released a Super Bowl report with some fast facts about the players and the places relating to Sunday’s big game. The most common first name of all NFL football players is Jack, with the most common last name being Johnson. Across both teams, the average player experience spans 4.4 years, with a few coming in with over 10 years on the field, including the Kelce brothers.

This year, four players—two from the Chiefs and two from the Eagles—are playing for their home state. Wichita, KS, local Blake Bell plays for the Chiefs alongside St. Louis, MO, player Khalen Saunders. Eagles player Kyzir White hails from Macungie, PA, and teammate Miles Sanders was born in Pittsburgh and attended Penn State. Three players at the game hail from across the world: George Karlaftis of Greece, Jordan Mailata from Australia, and Prince Tega Wanogho from Nigeria.

Across the nation, the top 50 metro areas in the U.S. have 31 NFL teams. Green Bay, WI, home of the Packers, is the smallest metro area with an NFL team. Despite this, the team has a 4-1 Super Bowl record and a winning percentage that ranks higher than either team in this year’s Super Bowl game. There are only four teams in the NFL that have a perfect 1.000 winning percentage.

According to Statista’s 2022 season rankings, those teams are the Green Bay Packers (57.3%), Dallas Cowboys (57.2%), Baltimore Ravens (56%), and Chicago Bears (56.2%). For more details about NFL Records from 2022 and other fun facts, click here for the NFL’s 879-page Record and Fact Book!

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Westin Kierland Hotel & Spa is training its employees to look for signs of sex trafficking.
Scottsdale resort’s anti-sex trafficking training for Super Bowl LVII
Beware of Super Bowl party scams
The ESPN Main Street Tailgate celebration has kicked off today on Main Street in Scottsdale.
ESPN Main Street tailgate kicks off in Scottsdale
BetMGM's West Fest will be underway, starting Friday night at the Westgate Entertainment...
Tim McGraw headlining BetMGM’s West Fest in Glendale