Get your facts straight about Super Bowl LVII places, players

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — In less than a week, football fans will turn their attention to the biggest game in the country—the Super Bowl. This year, the Kansas City Chiefs will be facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

The U.S. Census released a Super Bowl report with some fast facts about the players and the places relating to Sunday’s big game. The most common first name of all NFL football players is Jack, with the most common last name being Johnson. Across both teams, the average player experience spans 4.4 years, with a few coming in with over 10 years on the field, including the Kelce brothers.

This year, four players—two from the Chiefs and two from the Eagles—are playing for their home state. Wichita, KS, local Blake Bell plays for the Chiefs alongside St. Louis, MO, player Khalen Saunders. Eagles player Kyzir White hails from Macungie, PA, and teammate Miles Sanders was born in Pittsburgh and attended Penn State. Three players at the game hail from across the world: George Karlaftis of Greece, Jordan Mailata from Australia, and Prince Tega Wanogho from Nigeria.

Across the nation, the top 50 metro areas in the U.S. have 31 NFL teams. Green Bay, WI, home of the Packers, is the smallest metro area with an NFL team. Despite this, the team has a 4-1 Super Bowl record and a winning percentage that ranks higher than either team in this year’s Super Bowl game. There are only four teams in the NFL that have a perfect 1.000 winning percentage.

According to Statista’s 2022 season rankings, those teams are the Green Bay Packers (57.3%), Dallas Cowboys (57.2%), Baltimore Ravens (56%), and Chicago Bears (56.2%). For more details about NFL Records from 2022 and other fun facts, click here for the NFL’s 879-page Record and Fact Book!

