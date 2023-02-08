Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Former Pima County sergeant has another run-in with authorities

Ricky Garcia was cited with leaving the scene of an accident on Tuesday
Ricardo “Ricky” Garcia was cited for leaving the scene of an accident, less than a month after...
Ricardo “Ricky” Garcia was cited for leaving the scene of an accident, less than a month after he was charged with sexual assault.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:04 PM MST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Former Pima County sergeant Ricky Garcia has had another run-in with authorities, less than a month after he was arrested on a charge of sexual assault.

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Garcia was cited for leaving the scene of an accident and released on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

A confidential source told 13 News the crash happened early Sunday morning in a Circle K parking lot. The accident was caught on the security video.

Garcia allegedly fled the scene and drove home. The source said when deputies arrived at the house, they found Garcia’s car running with the driver’s door open.

On Jan. 18, Garcia turned himself in on a charge of sexual assault in connection with an incident during a holiday party at his home.

According to the state, the victim was unconscious at the time of the alleged sexual assault. Garcia also allegedly contacted the victim, who was a co-worker, to try to convince her not to cooperate with the investigation.

On Jan. 31, Garcia was officially fired as promised by Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos.

“This is unacceptable. This is not who we are,” Nanos said at the time. “This is not what we’re about and we won’t stand for it. We will investigate it and prosecute it to its fullest.”

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Chicago, celebrating 55 years of performing, is coming to Phoenix this August.
Chicago’s summer tour is bound for Phoenix in August
The crash happened just before midnight near 35th Ave. and Camelback Rd.
Man dies after motorcycle crash in west Phoenix
The Westin Kierland Hotel & Spa is training its employees to look for signs of sex trafficking.
Scottsdale resort’s anti-sex trafficking training for Super Bowl LVII
Here are some Super Bowl fast facts for game day, courtesy of the U.S. Census and the NFL!
Get your facts straight about Super Bowl LVII places, players
Beware of Super Bowl party scams