First Lady Jill Biden traveling to Mesa next week

First Lady Jill Biden presents the award for song of the year at the 65th annual Grammy Awards...
First Lady Jill Biden presents the award for song of the year at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:36 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MESA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) - First Lady Jill Biden is traveling to the Valley early next week.

The White House says Dr. Biden will be in Mesa on Monday, Feb. 13 to “highlight the Biden Administration’s commitment to strengthening our economy and building pathways to good-paying jobs through career-connected learning.”

Other details about her visit, including timing and location, were not immediately available.

