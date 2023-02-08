First Lady Jill Biden traveling to Mesa next week

MESA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) - First Lady Jill Biden is traveling to the Valley early next week.

The White House says Dr. Biden will be in Mesa on Monday, Feb. 13 to “highlight the Biden Administration’s commitment to strengthening our economy and building pathways to good-paying jobs through career-connected learning.”

Other details about her visit, including timing and location, were not immediately available.

