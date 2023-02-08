Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Father who reportedly took 4 kids during custody visit in Mesa arrested in Texas

Washington will be brought back to Arizona and faces four counts of abduction of a child from a...
Washington will be brought back to Arizona and faces four counts of abduction of a child from a state agency.(Mesa Police Department)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:04 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have found the father accused of kidnapping his four children during a custody visit in Mesa earlier this week. Police say on Wednesday, around 10:30 a.m., 31-year-old Devon M. Washington was arrested in El Paso, Texas, and all the children were found safe. The kids are now with Texas’ Child Protective Services but will be brought back to Arizona.

On Sunday, just after 11 a.m., police say Washington met with his kids during a custody visit at Bell Bank Park with a chaperone. However, the chaperone then called police when investigators say Washington and his kids walked to the parking lot and drove off. The chaperone tried to call Washington, but he wouldn’t answer, police said. A missing children alert was then put out for the four kids.

Officers then got a tip saying Washington may be in Texas, and FBI agents in El Paso found Washington’s vehicle in a fast food parking lot. He was then taken into custody. He will be brought back to Arizona and faces four counts of abduction of a child from a state agency.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A man is dead after being hit in a three-car crash just off Northern and 23rd Avenues in...
Man dead, 2 hospitalized after three-car crash in north Phoenix
Mohave County Sheriff's Office K9 Brutus is recovery after a recent health crisis.
Mohave County Sheriff K-9 ‘Brutus’ on the mend after overnight health scare
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin waves after being introduced as the winner of the Alan Page...
Hamlin appears during Super Bowl event to receive award
Super Bowl LVII is bringing parties, both real and fake, all over the Valley.
On Your Side uncovers fake Super Bowl parties that could cost you