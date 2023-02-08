Father who reportedly took 4 kids during custody visit in Mesa arrested in Texas

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have found the father accused of kidnapping his four children during a custody visit in Mesa earlier this week. Police say on Wednesday, around 10:30 a.m., 31-year-old Devon M. Washington was arrested in El Paso, Texas, and all the children were found safe. The kids are now with Texas’ Child Protective Services but will be brought back to Arizona.

On Sunday, just after 11 a.m., police say Washington met with his kids during a custody visit at Bell Bank Park with a chaperone. However, the chaperone then called police when investigators say Washington and his kids walked to the parking lot and drove off. The chaperone tried to call Washington, but he wouldn’t answer, police said. A missing children alert was then put out for the four kids.

Officers then got a tip saying Washington may be in Texas, and FBI agents in El Paso found Washington’s vehicle in a fast food parking lot. He was then taken into custody. He will be brought back to Arizona and faces four counts of abduction of a child from a state agency.

