Exclusive look how American Airlines is handling increase in travel for the Super Bowl

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is bracing for its busiest day ever, which is expected to be the day after the Super Bowl. An estimated 180,000 travelers are expected to go through the airport on Monday. It’ll mean more pressure on American Airlines, which handles about 40% of Sky Harbor’s flight capacity. The airliner added 91 flights between Phoenix and 22 U.S. cities last year so fans could get to State Farm Stadium in Glendale and the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale.

But after finding out the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs would be the teams playing for the title, American has added even more. Crews at American’s hub control center will operate 122 flights between Philly or Kansas City and Phoenix between Thursday and Tuesday. “They are the ones that orchestrate everything that happens with the flight, from gate planning, to fueling, to catering, to boarding of the aircraft, to navigating all of our team members above the wing and below the wing to the right aircraft for its departure,” said Sophia Philis-Ortiz, managing director for American Airlines.

American is also adding additional reinforcements, bringing in workers to support customers traveling on Sunday night and throughout the week.

