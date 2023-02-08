ESPN Main Street tailgate kicks off in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A old western style tailgate party has kicked off Wednesday morning in Scottsdale as a 5-day long pre-Super Bowl LVII party.

Karen Churchard, director of tourism and events with the City of Scottsdale, said, “We’re thrilled that ESPN came back to be in the City of Scottsdale. They picked Main Street because of its western charm. It’s been an awesome experience to be a part of the city planning and all the staff and all the great work that we did in the projects we accomplished prior to today.”

The event is free, and you can join the party from Wednesday to Sunday. Check out Kylee Cruz and Ian Schwartz scoping out Wednesday morning’s festivities below:

The ESPN Main Street Tailgate Party has kicked off around in Scottsdale Wednesday morning.

Blake, a young fan in the crowds Wednesday morning, said he’s been a Chiefs fan since he was born. He said he’s headed toward the Super Bowl LVII and is looking forward to seeing them win. An Eagles fan named Cory, who came up from Tucson, said, “It is what it is. We’re gonna win the game. The defensive line—it’s great! We got four guys that are over 10 sacks, and Patrick Mahomes is gonna have a hard time trying to escape.”

Chef Gio Osso from Virtu Honest Craft will be celebrating the Super Bowl Italian style. He said, “The energy is outstanding. It’s great, it’s a lot of fun, and I know the next few days are gonna be nuts.”

