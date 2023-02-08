Chicago’s summer tour is bound for Phoenix in August

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Classic rock band Chicago is making their way to Phoenix’s Celebrity Theatre on Aug. 18.

Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, Feb. 14, around 10 a.m., just in time for Valentine’s Day! The legendary band has been the highest charting musical act in Billboard Magazine’s Top 125 Artists of All Time, landing at No. 10. They recently released their 38th studio album in 2022 called “Born for This Moment.”

The album features 14 all-new songs and was released in the same year as Gravitas Ventures’ “The Last Band on Stage” documentary about the group. On March 14, 2020, Chicago was the last band playing in the U.S. while pandemic lockdowns started. “Chicago has faced many obstacles in lasting 55 years but the pandemic was possibly their greatest challenge. I’m excited for people to see the story of how they got back to the stage to continue performing,” said director Peter Curtis Pardini.

In 2016, the group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, with members Robert Lamm and James Pankow being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2017. In 2020, the International Trombone Association presented its 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award to Pankow.

