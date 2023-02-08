Breezy day for Round One of the WM Phoenix Open Thursday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- High temperatures over the next several days will reach into the 70s, with morning lows generally in the 40s. We saw a bit of a brown cloud inversion Wednesday morning and could see that intensify over the next several days, though no major air quality issues are expected. The next storm, which will start impacting the state Sunday, will scour out the air mass and clean things up. It will also drop high temperatures on Sunday into the upper-60s, but no rain is expected around metro Phoenix.

A ridge of high pressure building from the west will allow temperatures to increase. However, a stubborn low-pressure system located to the east of Arizona isn’t going to move much, so Thursday and Friday will be rather breezy, if not windy, at times around the state, as the two systems influence each other. We’ll probably see wind gusts in the 30-mile-an-hour range in the Valley.

Note to golf fans: That could impact the WM Phoenix Open beginning Thursday at the TPC in Scottsdale. Those winds will come down for the weekend, but we still expect some breeziness.

The rain chances for metro Phoenix have essentially vanished. The storm that will move down the coast of southern California won’t be very strong by the time it gets here and won’t have a lot of moisture associated with it.

