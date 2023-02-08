Your Life
Arizona pups compete for the ‘Lombarky’ trophy in the Puppy Bowl on Feb. 12

Two pups from Arizona will compete for the 'Lombarky' trophy in Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl on Feb. 12.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:32 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Along with the Super Bowl comes one of the most popular (and even cutest) dog events — Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl. Over 100 dogs from around the U.S. are represented in the Puppy Bowl, and this year, two four-legged friends from the Valley are competing for the ‘Lombarky’ trophy. “It is the cutest game ever and brings a lot of awareness to homeless pets around the Valley,” said Kelsey Dickerson from the Arizona Humane Society.

Good Morning Arizona’s Tess Rafols sat down with the furry competitors and their owners to learn more about this year’s Puppy Bowl, which airs on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 12 p.m. on Animal Planet.

