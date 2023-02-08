Arizona lawmakers vote to lift school spending cap

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- State lawmakers voted to lift the school spending cap and avoid massive budget cuts. The Senate voted 23-7 to free up $1.3 billion in funding lawmakers promised from last year’s budget.

“I am grateful, very grateful to relieve the stress and anxiety that parents, students and teachers and communities have been facing,” said Sen. Christine Marsh (D). Lawmakers had until March 1 to take action to avoid school districts facing significant budget cuts, mass layoffs and closures.

In a statement Gov. Katie Hobbs commended the legislature’s move:

It means that superintendents and district leaders can continue employing our valuable teachers, counselors and support staff. Our teachers can focus on giving students every opportunity to achieve success, not shutting down classrooms.

Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers who voted ‘no’ said Arizona’s public school system is broken. They are calling for more transparency and accountability. “We need to have systemic reforms and they need to benefit students, families and teachers and that is not happening right now, not in most of my district,” said Sen. Justine Wadsack.

