Arizona lawmakers vote to lift school spending cap

Lawmakers had until March 1 to take action.
By Emma Lockhart
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:57 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- State lawmakers voted to lift the school spending cap and avoid massive budget cuts. The Senate voted 23-7 to free up $1.3 billion in funding lawmakers promised from last year’s budget.

“I am grateful, very grateful to relieve the stress and anxiety that parents, students and teachers and communities have been facing,” said Sen. Christine Marsh (D). Lawmakers had until March 1 to take action to avoid school districts facing significant budget cuts, mass layoffs and closures.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Arizona lawmakers move closer to lifting school spending cap

In a statement Gov. Katie Hobbs commended the legislature’s move:

Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers who voted ‘no’ said Arizona’s public school system is broken. They are calling for more transparency and accountability. “We need to have systemic reforms and they need to benefit students, families and teachers and that is not happening right now, not in most of my district,” said Sen. Justine Wadsack.

