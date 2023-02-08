Your Life
3 construction workers injured after car hits trailer on I-17 in New River

Troopers say the workers were conscious and alert.
By Bobbi Jo Kelly
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:53 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Three construction workers were injured after a driver reportedly plowed into the back of their utility trailer on Interstate 17 early Wednesday morning.

Just after 5 a.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to the northbound lanes of I-17 at milepost 234. When they arrived, troopers found three workers hurt, but they were conscious and alert. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

The suspected driver who hit them stayed at the scene. No other information has been released.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

