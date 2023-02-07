Warming trend ahead for the Phoenix area; breezy end to week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a colder start to the day with Valley temperatures in the 30s and 40s under clear skies. Look for sunshine and a high of 69 degrees this afternoon with lingering breeziness. In the Valley, that means northerly winds of 5-15 miles per hour.

As an area of low pressure moves away from Arizona, breeziness continues today and temperatures stay in the upper 60s for both today and tomorrow. A strong ridge of high pressure brings our warmest temperatures of the year by the end of the workweek. Look for low 70s Thursday, mid-70s Friday and upper 70s (and possibly even 80 degrees on Saturday)! Breezy conditions also return for Thursday through Saturday.

On Sunday, a storm system approaches Arizona. It looks likely this system will drop our temperatures back about ten degrees. Sunday will likely see temperatures peaking in the 60s. Rain chances are slim, but at this point, there’s about a ten percent chance of isolated light rain by Sunday afternoon and evening. Rain chances continue into Monday. There is still plenty of uncertainty in the timing of this storm system. We’ll keep you updated.

