Verizon stores to host NFL meet-and-greet events around metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As the Valley gears up for Super Bowl LVII, now’s your chance to meet up with some NFL legends.

Verizon is promoting its Super Bowl Sweepstakes and with meet-and-greet events happening at company stores around the Phoenix area.

Full Schedule

Zach Ertz

Wednesday, Feb. 8, 4-5 pm, W Bell Road, 7608 W. Bell Rd., Glendale, AZ

DeAndre Hopkins

Thursday, Feb. 9, 3-4 pm, Peoria Crossings, 9184 W. Northern Ave., Ste. 101, Glendale, AZ

Deebo Samuel

Friday, Feb. 10, 4-5 pm, Desert Ridge, 21001 N. Tatum Blvd, Ste. 16-1010, Phoenix, AZ

Trevor Lawrence *

Friday, Feb. 10, 2-3 pm, Avondale Gateway, 10120 W. McDowell Rd., Avondale, AZ

Jamaal Charles *

Saturday, Feb. 11, 1-2 pm, Camelback, 4811 N. 16th St., Phoenix, AZ

Brian Dawkins *

