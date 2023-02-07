Tempe dispensary welcoming tourists rolling in during busy sports week

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The grass is greener at Sunday Goods on Scottsdale Road in Tempe for out-of-state visitors looking forward to legally try marijuana. “I’m a big believer in this business and have been for a long time. I’ve been an investor in some of these businesses,” said Craig Eckstron, who’s visiting from Georgia. Recreational weed is illegal in Georgia, so Eckstron is bringing his business to the desert like other tourists visiting for the Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open.

Steve Cottrell, the Chief Revenue Officer, said they’ve been prepping for over a year. “We’re ready to go. We’re looking forward to it. We started to see the explosion of people starting on Thursday of last week as they were coming in for preparations in the beginning of the open,” said Cottrell.

He’s hoping for up to a 35% boost in business for this week, and they loaded up on the inventory for the expected demand. “When we’re dealing with a mass of people coming into town, one of the big things we need to do is make sure we have enough people to take care of those people coming into our stores,” said Cottrell.

We’re told they’re overstaffed to sell products and offer advice to new users. “When you’re dealing with edibles, my advice is to start slow, start low. And you’ll learn your tolerance as things go on,” said Cottrell. “It can take 45 minutes to take effect.”

He said the dispensary is aiming to be responsible with its products. “We’re keeping everyone honest about it,” said Cottrell.

As for local customers, some are also prepping for a busy week at their favorite joint. “Definitely stocking up right now, making sure you have like a good bulk, so you don’t have to wait in those long lines,” said Corwynn Langhorn.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.