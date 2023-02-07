State Farm Stadium is prepared for game day in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - State Farm Stadium is almost ready for Super Bowl LVII!

Arizona’s Family’s Gibby Parra dropped by the stadium to check in with John Barker, NFL Global Event Production and Operations vice president, and his team. They have worked hard preparing the State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl Sunday.

“The sigh of relief will come on Monday morning...22 months in the planning, we’ve got a few days to go. But we’re ready. If you want to play football today, you know, let’s go,” he said. Barker said he’s very excited about the big game. “We’re so excited to be in Arizona and to have another Super Bowl here,” he said. “We’re all just really excited to celebrate Super Bowl in Arizona.”

He said the team’s planning focused on blowing expectations away for the public. The next project? The draft in Kansas City.

