Man scales Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix

A man scaled Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix Tuesday morning as rescue crews were in place on...
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:08 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Rescue crews were waiting at the top of Chase Tower as a man scaled the building Tuesday morning.

Police and firefighters responded to Chase Tower near Monroe Street and Central Avenue shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday. Video from the scene showed a man scaling the building, and a number of first responders on the roof and the streets below. He made it to the top of the tower around 10:45 a.m.

Based on social media posts, the man climbing has been identified as Maison Des Champs, an activist also known as “Pro Life Spiderman.” According to his website, he climbs buildings to raise awareness for a charity called Let Them Live.

It’s unclear what charges he could face in Tuesday morning’s climb. Arizona’s Family has several crews on scene. Check back for updates.

