Man scales Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Rescue crews were waiting at the top of Chase Tower as a man scaled the building Tuesday morning.

Police and firefighters responded to Chase Tower near Monroe Street and Central Avenue shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday. Video from the scene showed a man scaling the building, and a number of first responders on the roof and the streets below. He made it to the top of the tower around 10:45 a.m.

UPDATE: The man climbing Chase Tower made it to the top. @azfamily pic.twitter.com/5pm4VbAlvc — Cristiana Ramos 🇸🇻🇲🇽 (@Cristianaramosv) February 7, 2023

Based on social media posts, the man climbing has been identified as Maison Des Champs, an activist also known as “Pro Life Spiderman.” According to his website, he climbs buildings to raise awareness for a charity called Let Them Live.

It’s unclear what charges he could face in Tuesday morning’s climb. Arizona’s Family has several crews on scene. Check back for updates.

Technical Rescue Teams are on the scene of a rescue near Central Ave & Monroe St. We please ask you to avoid this area. pic.twitter.com/49ZT2ln10j — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) February 7, 2023

