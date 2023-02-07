Phoenix Pride’s Rainbow Festival to be celebrated April 1, 2

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The 20th annual Rainbows Festival will be held April 1 and 2 in downtown Phoenix, sponsored by Phoenix Pride!

Drag performer and DJ Lady Bunny, Madonna backing vocalist Niki Haris, RuPaul’s Drag Race veteran, and Madonna impersonator Venus D. Lite will be headlining this year’s festivities. Joined on the Main Stage and Nissan Community Stage alongside these special guests will be Phoenix Pride royalty and local and national drag performers.

The festival will be held at the Heritage Square Historic District in Phoenix from Monroe to Adams Streets from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, April 1-2. The festival is free and pet and family-friendly. This year’s theme is “Express Yourself!”

Around 30,000 individuals were part of last year’s celebrations, a record attendance. Phoenix Pride’s executive director Mike Fornelli said the festival would open up the LGBTQ+ community to the public, something he says is needed in light of recently proposed legislation.

“The hateful policies currently being put forth by Arizona lawmakers – some of which aim to limit, or even end, events like the Rainbows Festival – are driven by ignorance and pure bigotry,” Fornelli said. “Our answer is to open our community up to the public, and welcome anyone and everyone who would like to learn firsthand that our community gatherings – including those featuring drag performers – are safe and family-friendly spaces that not only do no harm but actually promote elements of artistic and cultural expression that have been a part of mainstream human society for millennia.”

To learn more about the event, volunteer opportunities, parking and prohibited items at the festival, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.