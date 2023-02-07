More e-scooters, e-bikes arrive in Phoenix in time for Super Bowl LVII

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Just in time for an influx of tourists in the Valley, another fleet of Lime e-scooters and e-bikes has expanded into downtown Phoenix.

The e-scooter can reach speeds up to 15 miles per hour and has a brake for stopping. To grab one and go, download the Lime app or take a photo of the QR code with your phone. That will unlock the bike or scooter for $1, and it’s just an additional 39 cents per minute after that until you reach where you’re going. Then, follow the prompts on the app to pay for your full ride time. Each model has a throttle to help you shift speeds and gears.

In all, there are 1,200 e-scooters and 300 e-bikes now on the streets of downtown Phoenix. Operations manager Richard Freeman said the bikes are environmentally friendly, convenient, and, the best part, they’re affordable. “They last a long time, so the bikes will be sustainable and available,” he said. “And we have our operations team out there 24/7, making those bikes available to everyone.”

You can get five rides for free by downloading “Lime Access” from your chosen App Store. If you use an e-bike or e-scooter, remember that they cannot be on sidewalks, so be sure to use them only in the designated bike lanes. You also need to park them in a designated spot. Want to learn more about Lime? Click here.

