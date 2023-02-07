Mesa police searching for 4 kids reportedly taken by father during custody visit

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police are asking the public for help finding four kids reportedly taken by their father who doesn’t have custody of them. On Sunday around 11 a.m., investigators say 8-year-old Dequan, 10-year-old Tatiana, 13-year-old Lashaun and 14-year-old Devon Washington were kidnapped by their father, Devon M. Washington, during a custody visit with the kids. He hasn’t taken the children back to the Department of Child Services, police said.

They are believed to be in a white 2016 Toyota RAV4 with the Arizona license plate N9A25H and were last seen near Pecos and Ellsworth roads. Police say the SUV has dents on the front driver’s side fender. Police say Devon M. Washington has a history of drug abuse, violent behavior and mental health issues. If anyone has any information, call Mesa police at 480-644-2211.

