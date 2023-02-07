Meet Shelby, a 16-year-old who has lots of hobbies

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Sixteen-year-old Shelby likes all sorts of crafts and got a special tutorial in sewing from teacher Sandy Carmichael. They went over different techniques and styles. “Make sure this is all lined up,” Carmichael said.

Shelby learned about different fabrics and said she is a fan of sewing except one part. “[I like] that you can make many things. The thing I don’t like is the needles,” she explained.

She is an active teen with a ton of different hobbies. “I like music, I like sports, I like nature, I like hiking,” she said.

Shelby is also looking for a forever home. She would do well in a two-parent household with siblings. She said that for her, family is important, and when she does get adopted, she would like to stay in touch with her brothers. “It is very important because my brothers were there when my mother wasn’t,” she said.

Shelby has a sense of humor and said she’d like to learn how to cook. She would bring laughter and love to any house she joins. Along with siblings, she thinks pets such as dogs and cats in the home would make it even happier.

“Because of emotional support, so when I am upset or need a hug or something, I’ll go to the dogs or the cats because I like to pet them,” Shelby said.

To find out how you might become a forever family for Shelby or other Arizona children who are waiting, contact Aid to Adoption of Special Kids at (602) 930-4900 or by emailing info@aask-az.org. You can also visit the Children’s Heart Gallery.

