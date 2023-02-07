Man shot, killed at central Phoenix gas station

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after a shooting at a gas station in central Phoenix on Monday night. It happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Chevron at 35th Avenue and Camelback Road. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, but police say a man is detained. The victim died at the scene. Detectives are on the scene gathering clues.

This is the third shooting at a Phoenix-area gas station in just over a week. On Jan. 28, a customer filling up his car at a Sinclair gas station at 12th Street and Highland shot and killed a man trying to rob him, police said. On Jan. 30, A teen boy was shot at the Circle K Shell gas station at 44th Street and Ray Road.

