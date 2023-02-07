Man drank Modelos before hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist in Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man admitted to drinking and driving before hitting and killing a motorcyclist and taking off in Phoenix over the weekend. On Saturday at 11:30 p.m., 32-year-old Larrison James was driving north on 19th Avenue near Thunderbird Road when he collided with a motorcyclist heading south. The victim hit James’ windshield and then fell on the road and died.

Court documents say James continued driving until he made a U-turn and turned and parked at a nearby apartment complex. A witness who saw the crash followed him to the complex and waited with him until the police arrived. Investigators say James told the witness he was drinking when the crash happened. Officers arrived, and James told them, “I am intoxicated and [expletive] up,” court paperwork says. The officer had him do a breath test, which came back as 0.222. He was taken into custody.

James admitted to drinking eight to 10 Modelo cans and said he felt the alcohol while driving, police said. He reportedly said he drove off after the crash because he was afraid. He was booked on one count of second-degree murder and one count of hit-and-run. The motorcyclist hasn’t been identified.

