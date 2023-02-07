Your Life
Man in critical condition after being hit by a car in downtown Phoenix

Police responded early Tuesday morning.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:53 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is fighting for his life at a Valley hospital after being hit by a car in downtown Phoenix early Tuesday morning.

According to Phoenix police, the man was trying to street 7th Street at Polk, just north of Van Buren, and was hit by a car while mid-block. Investigators say the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police. Video from the scene showed crime scene tape and extensive traffic blockades in the area. No other information was immediately released.

7th Street is expected to remain closed as detectives investigate.

