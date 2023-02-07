Your Life
Man creates inclusive clothing line with message of kindness, inclusion

Brock Milke is an innovative young man with his own special clothing line.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 1:18 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An innovative young man is doing something good through his inclusive clothing line!

Wisconsin resident Brock Milke was born with Down’s syndrome, and his family said he “refuses to back down from a challenge.” Milke works in a local coffee shop, plays basketball, and on top of it all, is celebrating the 5th anniversary of his inclusive clothing line.

Brox-21, a combination of Milke’s name and the extra chromosome he was born with, sells everything from t-shirts to socks to hats and more. The message? Milke says it’s to be kind, remember that together we are stronger, and that inclusion is meant for all. “It’s to say ‘You are now wearing an extra chromosome just like me, and you don’t feel any different, and we are more alike than different,” a representative of the brand said.

NFL players to NASCAR drivers have been pictured repping Milke’s gear. If you know of someone or an organization doing good in your community, nominate them for our segment here! Don’t forget your photos and video.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

