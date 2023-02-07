Your Life
Man arrested after fight breaks out near Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix

Armonte Dupree Smith was arrested on several charges, including aggravated assault on police,...
Armonte Dupree Smith was arrested on several charges, including aggravated assault on police, Monday night outside the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix.(Arizona's Family/Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:03 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested outside the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix Monday night on several charges, including aggravated assault on police officers.

Phoenix police officers responded to reports of a fight that broke out around 10 p.m., shortly after Super Bowl Opening Night festivities ended at the Footprint Center. When they arrived, police say they found a group of people assaulting a man. and used pepper spray to break up the crowd. During a disturbance that followed involving police, officers arrested 22-year-old Armonte Dupree Smith.

Another man was cited and released for resisting arrest, and a woman was also cited for assaulting a man. Details about what led up to the fight have not been released. No others were seriously injured in the incident.

