Man arrested after fight breaks out near Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested outside the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix Monday night on several charges, including aggravated assault on police officers.

Phoenix police officers responded to reports of a fight that broke out around 10 p.m., shortly after Super Bowl Opening Night festivities ended at the Footprint Center. When they arrived, police say they found a group of people assaulting a man. and used pepper spray to break up the crowd. During a disturbance that followed involving police, officers arrested 22-year-old Armonte Dupree Smith.

Another man was cited and released for resisting arrest, and a woman was also cited for assaulting a man. Details about what led up to the fight have not been released. No others were seriously injured in the incident.

