Man accused of intentionally running over 2 people in Phoenix

The infant's body was found early Tuesday near 33rd Avenue and Pierson Street.
The infant's body was found early Tuesday near 33rd Avenue and Pierson Street.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:56 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is now in jail after police say he intentionally ran over a man and woman on the city’s north side Monday morning.

Officers responded to the area of 47th Avenue and Bell Road around 7:30 a.m. after a report of a crash between a truck and pedestrians. Officers arrived to find a man and woman with serious injuries, who were soon rushed to an area hospital. They are expected to survive their injuries, but an updated status on their condition has not yet been released.

Police say the driver in the crash left the scene but was quickly tracked to a nearby home. That’s where police say 49-year-old Refugio Barraza Torres was identified and arrested. Detectives say Torres intentionally ran over the man and woman but specifics on what prompted the incident are still unclear. Investigators have also not yet established a relationship between Torres and the victims.

Torres now faces multiple counts of aggravated assault. His booking photo was not immediately available.

