Here’s how Phoenix-area law enforcement is keeping you safe during Super Bowl festivities

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- All eyes will be on the Super Bowl, making it a potential target for all sorts of physical and cyber threats.

With the Big Game just days away, there are multiple layers of security. Some are incredibly obvious, but there is a lot of law enforcement you’ll never see. In all, 43 agencies: federal, state, local, and tribal, are in an undisclosed location for Super Bowl week.

“It’s really important for us as agencies to come together and have that quick communication and contact with each other so that we’re prepared if anything were to happen that we can quickly respond no matter what jurisdiction it is and that we can move resources wherever it is that we need,” said Sgt. Randy Stewart with the Glendale Police Department.

We looked inside the joint information center and the multi-agency coordination center – also known as MAAC for short. As we get closer to kick-off, it’ll get busier and busier.

“We have no credible threats of any kind against the Valley,” FBI’s Kevin Smith told us. He’s the manager of the Joint Information Center. “The security dragnet around the Super Bowl, around the whole Valley, is so great and so robust that it would be difficult for somebody to do something. And probably a really bad idea.”

It’s also not just physical threats, unusual behavior, or unattended packages. Law enforcement is hypervigilant for cyber threats.

“Technology has evolved since 2015, the last time we had the Super Bowl here in Phoenix. But it’s also evolved for us. So we know a lot more and have a lot more tools in our toolbelt now that we even did then when it comes to cyber intrusions,” Smith explained.

