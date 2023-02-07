Child hospitalized after being hit by a car in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A child has been rushed to the hospital after being seriously hurt in a crash in north Phoenix Tuesday morning.

Phoenix police tell Arizona’s Family that they responded to the area of 23rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road around 8 a.m. When they arrived, they found a child with serious injuries. Police say the vehicle stayed on the scene.

It’s not yet known if the child was walking alone or was in a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash. Video from the scene showed an extensive closure with investigators appearing to center their investigation on a white pickup truck. Detectives are still working to learn more information.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area during the investigation.

