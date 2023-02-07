Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Child hospitalized after being hit by a car in north Phoenix

A heavy police presence could be seen in north Phoenix.
A heavy police presence could be seen in north Phoenix.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:10 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A child has been rushed to the hospital after being seriously hurt in a crash in north Phoenix Tuesday morning.

Phoenix police tell Arizona’s Family that they responded to the area of 23rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road around 8 a.m. When they arrived, they found a child with serious injuries. Police say the vehicle stayed on the scene.

It’s not yet known if the child was walking alone or was in a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash. Video from the scene showed an extensive closure with investigators appearing to center their investigation on a white pickup truck. Detectives are still working to learn more information.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area during the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Saguaro cactus featured at downtown Phoenix's Super Bowl Experience goes viral
Inside the Super Bowl's emergency operations center
Experts warn the dark side of gambling
CEOs from dozens of companies will in Arizona for this weekend's Super Bowl.
Arizona to host dozens of CEOs at Super Bowl