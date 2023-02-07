Your Life
Chiefs fans are turning out big-time in Arizona for Super Bowl

The Chiefs are well represented in Arizona, as a lot of local fans have made the trek for the Super Bowl.
The Chiefs are well represented in Arizona, as a lot of local fans have made the trek for the Super Bowl.
By Nathan Vickers
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:15 AM MST
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Less than a week before the Chiefs go for a Super Bowl title, Kansas City is well-represented in the Phoenix area with both fans who live in the area and those who have made the trek halfway across the country.

Reporter Nathan Vickers was live Tuesday morning on how fans have shown their Chiefs pride in Arizona so far, in the video above.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

