Check this out: 40-foot tall cactus installed for Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix

It stands 44-feet tall and has quickly become a hit among Arizona influencers and tourists alike. We caught up with the artist who made the magic.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:45 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There are parties and events all over the Valley leading up to Super Bowl LVII, as well as incredible art installations in the Valley!

One of these installations is a 44-foot tall cactus that’s gone viral on social media featuring more than 22,000s programmable lights. Mike Murray, the creator of the sculpture, said, “I was really excited to be approached by the host committee to do this for a large, iconic piece for the Super Bowl. We’ve got over 2,500 hours of labor.”

There’s even a DJ booth at the top of the cactus! In all, 4,000 square feet of lycra fabric is stretched across the frame. Murray said he feels very honored to create large-scale art like this for Phoenix for the big game.

