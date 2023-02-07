Charter bus company bringing Chiefs fans to Phoenix for Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s quite the trek to get out to Arizona for the Super Bowl---a little under 20 hours if you’re driving. It’s not too late if you’re willing to take on the ride, though, as a local charter bus company is taking fans to the big game.

Heartland Trailways is offering a complete package for fans traveling to Super Bowl LVII. It includes booked hotels, meals and the transportation to Arizona.

This isn’t the first time the company has made a trip to the Super Bowl. A similar package was offered in 2020 when the Chiefs defeated the 49ers in Miami. Nearly 20 Kansas City fans made the trip with them for the Chiefs Super Bowl, and staff hope for a similar turnout this year.

“Everybody at the end of that trip were absolute friends. No one was a stranger by the time that win happened, and that’s the kind of atmosphere we’re looking to create again,” Heartland Trailways Director of Special Events David Burnett said. “When the Chiefs win, Kansas City wins. We’re just looking at giving the community another option to be able to get to the Super Bowl and be able to watch the men in red.”

In total, the package will cost anywhere from $1,800 to $2,300, depending on how many people make the trip. On StubHub, Super Bowl tickets start at $4,000. The group will head to a local watch party for fans who don’t have tickets.

“We are going to take the non-Super Bowl ticket passengers to the West Valley Casino where there will be food, TVs where you can watch the game, and those fun festivities,” Burnett said. “It’s just a cool deal, it really is. You’re riding in a luxury bus. You’re rooting on your hometown team. It’s a win.”

The bus plans on leaving at 9 a.m. Thursday, with a stop around Albuquerque that night. You can head to the Heartland Trailways website for more trip information.

