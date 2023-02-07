Change your DVR! Jeopardy & Wheel of Fortune to air later due to State of the Union

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you have recordings scheduled for your favorite 3TV primetime programming, you’ll want to make some adjustments for Tuesday night.

Due to President Biden’s State of the Union address, 3TV News at 8 p.m. will be preempted. That also means that your favorite game shows like Jeopardy & Wheel of Fortune will air later.

Currently, 3TV News at 9 is scheduled to start at its regular time. Arizona’s Family News at 10 is also scheduled to air live on 3TV and CBS 5 at their usual times.

Viewers can set their DVRs to record Wheel of Fortune at midnight and Jeopardy at 12:30 a.m.

