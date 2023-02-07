Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Bullhead City school reports vandalism by students hoping to cancel class

Bullhead City is named after "Bull's Head Rock", a now submerged rock formation along the...
Bullhead City is named after "Bull's Head Rock", a now submerged rock formation along the Colorado River.(Bullhead City)
By Michael Bell
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:45 PM MST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - School administrators in Bullhead City have reported vandalism in campus bathrooms by students who posted on social media that the crimes were in an attempt to shut the building down.

“In addition to the damage that has already been done, we’ve received reports from the Bullhead City Police Department and others of students’ social media threats to inflict even more damage, primarily by clogging plumbing,” said Middle School Principal Cynthia Cochran.

Emergency repairs were done last week on a main sewer line to remove multiple pairs of underwear, officials said. Sweaters and plastic cups were also found blocking toilets and students reportedly urinated on the walls.

Clumps of tampons were flushed down toilets that were “far in excess of normal use,” by students and adults on campus.

The administration said it will not tolerate more vandalism and “the miscreants will be disciplined,” while the school will not be closed if the destruction continues.

Outside contractors had to be hired to make the repairs, officials said. Cochran asked parents to talk to their students about responsibility and behavior.

“Let me be direct. If the restrooms are inoperative, we’ll bring in porta-potties. What some see as pranks may be felonies,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Super Bowl LVII is bringing parties, both real and fake, all over the Valley.
On Your Side uncovers fake Super Bowl parties that could cost you
Chicago, celebrating 55 years of performing, is coming to Phoenix this August.
Chicago’s summer tour is bound for Phoenix in August
The crash happened just before midnight near 35th Ave. and Camelback Rd.
Man dies after motorcycle crash in west Phoenix
The Westin Kierland Hotel & Spa is training its employees to look for signs of sex trafficking.
Scottsdale resort’s anti-sex trafficking training for Super Bowl LVII
Here are some Super Bowl fast facts for game day, courtesy of the U.S. Census and the NFL!
Get your facts straight about Super Bowl LVII places, players