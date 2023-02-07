Breezy night ahead, temperatures warming up in central Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s amazing how persistent the winter weather pattern has been. I had a week away from the maps and started checking things today, and it’s like déjà vu all over again. We continue to be hooked up to the jet stream with a departing upper-level low to the east of us. As a result, it will be breezy overnight, especially around some of the mountains that ring the Valley. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-40s.

For a short time, a high-pressure ridge will wedge into Arizona on Friday and Saturday, continuing the rather breezy conditions but bringing in some nice, warm air. We’re expecting highs in the upper-70s on those days. But Saturday, we’ll also see increased clouds from a storm dropping down the coast of California. That low is expected to cut off from the main jet and set up camp southwest of Arizona. We’ll start getting cooler air and more clouds on Sunday and introduce some slight rain chances on Monday. No, it’s not going to rain on Super Bowl Sunday. If it does, it wouldn’t be more than a light sprinkle. But highs on Sunday will drop off into the 60s, and the wind will hang around. That could make for an interesting final golf round at the TPC in Scottsdale.

Even if we do see a bit of rain on Monday, it’s not likely to amount to even a tenth of an inch, with odds are it would be much less.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.