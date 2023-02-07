Body found at Dobson Ranch Lake in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities in Mesa are investigating after reports of a body found floating at a popular lake early Tuesday morning.

Initially, reports came in of a possible drowning at Dobson Ranch Lake, near the area of Dobson and Baseline around 5:15 a.m. However, police and firefighters say that an employee at the golf course had reported seeing a body in the water but was too far away to be certain. When authorities arrived on the scene, they confirmed a body was found in the water. Fire officials tell Arizona’s Family that their efforts have turned into a recovery mission. At this time, crews are working to deploy a raft to recover the body.

No other information was immediately released. Arizona’s Family has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.

