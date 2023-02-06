Your Life
Woman found shot to death at Steele Indian School Park in Phoenix

Police responded around 11 p.m. Sunday night.
Police responded around 11 p.m. Sunday night.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:38 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a woman was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds at Steele Indian School Park late Sunday night.

Officers initially responded to a shooting around 11 p.m. near Central Avenue and Indian School Road. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot several times at the park. She was pronounced dead at the scene by firefighters.

Details are extremely limited, but homicide detectives are actively working the scene. It’s unclear if a suspect is wanted in connection to the deadly shooting, or if police believe it was an isolated incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

