Two lucky Arizonans win $50,000 prizes in recent lottery draw

Two lucky Arizonans won $50,000 drawings on Saturday.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:07 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two lucky winners landed jackpots in Arizona as part of the Powerball draws on Saturday night!

The winning numbers were as follows: 2815195810! On Saturday, a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at an Anthem Safeway just off W. Anthem Way. Also, a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold on Saturday at a Tempe Circle K, just off of S. Rural Road.

On Monday night, a Powerball jackpot will be drawn for around $747 million ($403.1 million in cash)! If a player lands the big win, it will be the 5th largest Powerball jackpot and 9th largest U.S. lottery jackpot in history!

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

