TikTok users come together to help buy woman’s new wheelchair

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The kindness of strangers on social media recently get on woman some much needed help. When supporter’s heard her story, they stepped up in a big way ... and that is Something Good.

In 2018, Danika Whitsett was in a devastating car accident in Arizona that left her paralyzed from the waist down. She’s had the same wheelchair since then, and it’s fallen into disrepair. So Danika reluctantly posted a video on TikTok, sharing that even after insurance, a new chair would cost over $5,000.

Her story began to spread and users immediately started donating to Danika’s GoFundMe account, raising $5,000 in just a day. And the donations kept rolling in, climbing to $20,000.

Danika is overwhelmed by the generosity. “I started actually crying happy tears and I was like, I don’t understand,” she said. “I just remember feeling so thankful.”

She hopes that by sharing her story that it brings change and makes necessities more affordable for others in similar situations.

Know of someone or an organization doing something good in your community? Nominate them for our segment here!

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.