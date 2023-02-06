Tempe clothing business among 27 local shops awarded grant to help create NFL merch

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- As the countdown to the Big Game continues, thousands of businesses are putting together the final touches of merchandise, memorabilia, catering orders and much more. And among those shops are those helping the NFL create official merchandise for Super Bowl LVII.

In Tempe, 27 Black, indigenous, and people of color micro-manufacturers received up to $25,000 in grant funds. For those in underrepresented communities, that’s huge. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, only 11% of Arizona’s small businesses are minority-owned.

Good Morning Arizona caught up with Jared Yazzie, the owner of OXDX Clothing, during this one-of-the-lifetime opportunity to demonstrate his product on the national stage. Click/tap here to see the other recipients.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.