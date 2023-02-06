Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Tempe clothing business among 27 local shops awarded grant to help create NFL merch

Valley-based OXDX Clothing is one of 27 businesses that got up to $25,000 in grant funds that can help them scale up as they help the NFL make merch.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:13 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- As the countdown to the Big Game continues, thousands of businesses are putting together the final touches of merchandise, memorabilia, catering orders and much more. And among those shops are those helping the NFL create official merchandise for Super Bowl LVII.

In Tempe, 27 Black, indigenous, and people of color micro-manufacturers received up to $25,000 in grant funds. For those in underrepresented communities, that’s huge. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, only 11% of Arizona’s small businesses are minority-owned.

Good Morning Arizona caught up with Jared Yazzie, the owner of OXDX Clothing, during this one-of-the-lifetime opportunity to demonstrate his product on the national stage. Click/tap here to see the other recipients.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Super Bowl LVII is almost here and the parties are starting all across Phoenix and beyond.
Arizona Biltmore to host invite-only party in time for Super Bowl LVII
Star-studded Super Bowl LVII parties across the Valley
Officials say the carts are 100% electric.
All aboard! Here’s how you can get free rides on electric carts in Old Town Scottsdale
The Philadelphia Eagles plane lands ahead of Super Bowl 57 NFL football game, Sunday, Feb. 5,...
Super Bowl draws epic air show of private planes to Phoenix