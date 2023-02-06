Your Life
Teen arrested in connection to death of 15-year-old in Buckeye

Buckeye police detained the student.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 5:41 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say they arrested a teenager who investigators believe is connected to the death of a 15-year-old boy in Buckeye last month.

On Saturday, police say officers served a search warrant at a home in Buckeye and arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to the death of 15-year-old Brendan Valenzuela.

Valenzuela was shot during a fight at a house party near Crown King Road and 257th Drive in Buckeye on Jan. 23. Officers found Valenzula with a gunshot wound and he was taken to the hospital where he later died. Police say the suspect reportedly pulled out a gun and shot Valenzuela before speeding away from the scene.

The teen was arrested and booked into juvenile detention on possible homicide charges. It will be up to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office to determine if the teen will be charged as an adult.

