Super week ahead for WM Open, Super Bowl LVII

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A bit cooler and breezy on this Monday following a fantastic weekend!

Daytime highs on Saturday and Sunday were in the mid-70s, which is more than 5 degrees above normal for this time of year. The cold front that swept through on Monday did produce some snow showers up north. Snowbowl checked in with 3 inches, Forest Lakes with 2 inches, and snow has been reported across parts of the Rim and the White Mountains.

Our daytime highs have dropped into the lower 60s with lows tonight in the upper 30s in the cold spots to the low 40s in the metro area. Tuesday looks sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 60s. The rest of the WM Phoenix Open & Super Bowl Week forecast looks to be sunny and mostly dry. High pressure is building in, and we should expect above-normal temperatures by Thursday at the latest. Highs will be approaching 70 by Wednesday, and warming to the mid-70s by Thursday and Friday.

Expect another mostly dry system to drop near the Four Corners region and pick up the wind gusts in those wind-prone areas across the state, especially near the Colorado River Valley areas eastward. As we roll into the final rounds of the Open on Saturday, highs could be approaching 80 degrees for the first time this year in some spots. Look for partly cloudy and a bit cooler on Super Bowl Sunday, with highs right now in the upper 60s and a very slight chance of rain. But that is not in agreement with all models and timing is still not confident at this point. With the whole world watching, it’s something we will follow all week here on AZ Family.

