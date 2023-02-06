State Farm Stadium unveils new look with projected graphics

GLENDALE (3TV/CBS 5) - State Farm Stadium is sporting a new look inspired by Arizona’s beauty ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

“It is a story of the landscape of Arizona, celebrating this very special region of two teams coming together for the Super Bowl, our biggest celebration,” said Daphne Wood, Director of Events for the NFL.

She said a 50,000 square-foot wrap was installed on one side of the stadium. About 25,000 square feet take up space for 24 projectors to display graphics for just over three minutes. The sequence is then played on a loop. It’s a record-breaking piece in NFL history.

“So we have never had a wrap this big on a stadium. This is the largest wrap we have ever done of a stadium side,” said Wood.

She said the NFL consulted with locals to represent the state accurately. A local company, Blue Media, helped with the graphics and began installation in January. We’re told planning for the décor to celebrate the desert started more than a year ago.

“That’s really what it boils down to, that labor of love of making it really special for the fans and something elevated for the teams to experience and really feel like they’ve made it,” said Wood.

The wrap will stay on through Super Bowl Sunday. The projectors will be turned off every day at 6 a.m. and turn back on by sundown.

