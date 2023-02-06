Your Life
Nice weather ahead of a sports filled week in Arizona

It's looking to be nice and warm weather for the WM Phoenix open and Super Bowl. Steven Sarabia has the forecast.
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 5:59 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One week away from the Super Bowl! Tonight will be mostly clear across the Valley, and the rest of the state, so plan on a chilly morning. If you are staying out late tonight, make sure you have a jacket handy, as temperatures will drop into the 50s after the sun sets and into the upper 40s just before the sun rises.

We are tracking a weak system that will pass through Arizona Monday. It will bring light snow and rain to the mountain areas. Totals will average about 1 inch for Payson and the eastern Arizona mountains. This system will only get some breezy winds to the Phoenix area on Monday and Tuesday.

Highs will be in the upper 60s for the Valley due to that system for Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday, we will be back into the 70s with clear skies, and on Thursday, the start of the WM open, the weather will be perfect. Into Super Bowl weekend, we are tracking another system. So far, no rain is expected, but it will drop highs into the low 70s on Super Bowl Sunday, making for a nice game day!

