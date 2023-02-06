Man accused of punching, biting Prescott officers after traffic stop

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is facing charges after allegedly punching and biting Prescott officers who pulled him over on Monday. Police say just before 12:30 a.m., an officer noticed 59-year-old Darren Runyon was speeding near State Route 83A and Granite Dells Parkway and had a gas pump hose still attached to his car.

Officers pulled Runyon over for possible drunk driving and asked if he had any weapons. Runyon told police he didn’t, but officers saw a knife beside the driver’s seat. Police tried to speak to Runyon, but he tried to walk back to his car several times, investigators said. As an officer attempted to stop him, police say Runyon punched him in the chest. Another officer tackled him to the ground, and he bit another officer in the leg, investigators said. Police were eventually able to take him into custody.

Investigators searched Runyon’s car and found several large knives. Police say he wasn’t impaired while driving. He was booked on aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and misconduct involving weapons. No officers were seriously hurt.

