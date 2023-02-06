Honda recalling early 2000s vehicle models using Takata airbags

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Honda has issued a “do not drive” recall for all Acura and Honda vehicles with unrepaired Takata Alpha driver-side airbags.

These airbags are considered one of the oldest models under recall since they have a 50% failure rate during crash incidents. If the airbag does inflate, there are metal fragments that will emerge as well, potentially killing the driver or seriously injuring them.

Replacement parts are available for free, so reach out to your nearest Acura or Honda customer service representative at 888-234-2138 to schedule the fix. You can also visit the Takata website. National Highway Transportation Safety Administration administrator Ann Carlson said, “Don’t gamble with your life or the life of someone you love – schedule your free repair today before it’s too late.” Free loaner and rental vehicles are also available, if necessary.

Honda/Acura representatives estimate that around 8,200 Honda and Acura vehicles with the most dangerous airbags are still being driven. The following models with Alpha airbags are:

2001-2002 Honda Accord

2001-2002 Honda Civic

2002 Honda CR-V

2002 Honda Odyssey

2003 Honda Pilot

2002-2003 Acura 3.2 TL

2003 Acura 3.2CL

In 2020, the Associated Press reported that Honda agreed to a $5 million settlement with the state of Arizona regarding its failure to disclose airbag safety faults. Then-Attorney General Mark Brnovich settled that around $1.7 million would go toward direct consumer restitution and another $1 million was placed toward a gift card program to incentivize drivers to get their airbags replaced.

You can also sign up at NHTSA.gov/Alerts to be notified by email if any vehicle you own is impacted by a recall. If you think your vehicle may have a safety defect that isn’t part of a current recall, contact NHTSA online or call 888-327-4236, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST.

