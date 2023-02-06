Glendale ranks #14 of top 30 cities for football fans

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - WalletHub released a story just in time for the big game that ranks the best and worst cities for fans in 2023.

The company compared an expanse of 240 US cities with at least one professional or college team, judging off of 21 metrics including NFL and college resident teams, to stadium capacity and fan engagement.

The top five best cities are as follows: Pittsburgh, PA; Green Bay, WI; Dallas, TX; Boston, MA; and Los Angeles, CA. Of the top 30 cities, Glendale, home of the upcoming Super Bowl LVII, ranked at #14. The cities in the bottom five are as follows: Lawrence, KS; Louisville, KY; Fort Collins, CO; Easton, MA; and Valparaiso, IN. Tap/click here to see the study.

In terms of game ticket prices across the cities, Jacksonville, FL came in at the lowest average ticket price of around $85 with Las Vegas coming in at $153. Out of all cities, Green Bay, Wisconsin fans had the highest engagement for any other NFL team; 71% higher, in fact. WalletHub’s experts said one of the major strategies for those looking to watch the game on a budget is to consider streaming services on apps.

“The players’ personal brands are more accessible than ever so fans can feel closer to the person on the field. For getting into the game one tip, I recommend is to go to a bar nearby the stadium a few hours before kickoff and check last-minute ticket prices about 30-40 minutes before the game starts,” University of Tampa assistant Professor Dr. James Weiner said. “If you find a steal, buy it and walk across the street to the game. If there is no good deal, enjoy the game at the bar.”

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.