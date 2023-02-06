Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

First responders come together to protect the public during Super Bowl week

Super Bowl LVII security is now underway to ensure the safety of everyone for the big week...
Super Bowl LVII security is now underway to ensure the safety of everyone for the big week leading up to the game.(Arizona's Family)
By Jason Barry
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Super Bowl LVII Emergency Operations Center has officially opened for business to keep everyone safe during this exciting week.

“In the fire department, automatic aid is a daily response,” said Glendale Fire Department Captain Ashley Losch. “We do it every single day. We are used to working with each other. This is just a bigger scale of that, including PD, public works, weather, everybody and all agencies that are involved are represented here.”

More than 40 federal, state, local, and tribal agencies have teamed up to respond to any and all emergencies during the week leading up to Super Bowl 57. Kevin Smith is with the FBI’s Phoenix division, and he said the division is working diligently to track potential threats and possible terrorist attacks. A whiteboard in the Operations Center shows every Super Bowl party from Monday through Sunday so officials know what’s happening every day, all the time.

“I can tell you that security during and around the Super Bowl and around the whole Valley is so great and robust that it would be difficult for somebody to do something,” said Smith. “And probably, it would be a bad idea.” Arizona’s Family was asked not to disclose the OPS center’s location for safety reasons.

Smith said there are no credible threats of any kind at this time, but everyone in the room knows that can change at any moment. “We would never want to be caught in a situation where, if God forbid something were to happen, that would involve multi casualties or injuries, that we are not prepared to respond,” said Phoenix Fire Captain Rob McDade. “We are prepared for anything to happen.”

First responders are urging anyone who sees something suspicious to report it immediately to 911.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

After years and months of planning, the Super Bowl LVII is finally here.
After years of planning, Super Bowl week kicks off in Arizona
We’ve combed through all the parties, and there are two that are sure to be epic!
Two star-studded Super Bowl parties coming to the Phoenix-area
Arizona gamblers are expected to bet more than usual since the Super Bowl LVII is in town.
Arizona gamblers expected to “ante up” significant amount of money when betting on Super Bowl LVII
Glendale was one of the top ranked cities for football fans in the west, according to WalletHub.
Glendale ranks #14 of top 30 cities for football fans