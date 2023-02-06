Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Dog shot by unknown suspect in Seligman recovering

A dog shot in Seligman on Saturday is making a full recovery, thanks to YCSO deputies and...
A dog shot in Seligman on Saturday is making a full recovery, thanks to YCSO deputies and firefighters.(YSCO)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELIGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A dog who was shot by an unknown suspect in Seligman is now in recovery.

On Saturday around 10:30 a.m., Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a dog shot near Bridge Canyon. Saphire was found struggling in her owners’ arms and was taken to a nearby fire station. The crew found she was shot in her mouth and the bullet passed through her neck.

She was struggling to breathe due to bleeding. According to deputies and firefighters, they were able to create a makeshift breathing tube for the pup. The tube is typically used on humans for oxygen for those who need breathing help. Once Saphire was able to breathe, officials took her to Yavapai Emergency Hospital in Prescott Valley for treatment.

She is in good condition at the moment and is expected to make a full recovery, officials say. The suspect still has not been identified.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

After years and months of planning, the Super Bowl LVII is finally here.
After years of planning, Super Bowl week kicks off in Arizona
Super Bowl LVII security is now underway to ensure the safety of everyone for the big week...
First responders come together to protect the public during Super Bowl week
He was booked on aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and misconduct...
Phoenix man accused of punching, biting Prescott officers during traffic stop
Two lucky Arizonans won $50,000 drawings on Saturday.
Two lucky Arizonans win $50,000 prizes in recent lottery draw