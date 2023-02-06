Dog shot by unknown suspect in Seligman recovering

SELIGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A dog who was shot by an unknown suspect in Seligman is now in recovery.

On Saturday around 10:30 a.m., Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a dog shot near Bridge Canyon. Saphire was found struggling in her owners’ arms and was taken to a nearby fire station. The crew found she was shot in her mouth and the bullet passed through her neck.

She was struggling to breathe due to bleeding. According to deputies and firefighters, they were able to create a makeshift breathing tube for the pup. The tube is typically used on humans for oxygen for those who need breathing help. Once Saphire was able to breathe, officials took her to Yavapai Emergency Hospital in Prescott Valley for treatment.

She is in good condition at the moment and is expected to make a full recovery, officials say. The suspect still has not been identified.

