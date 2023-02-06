Disturbed to stop in Phoenix this summer on 2023 tour

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Disturbed has announced the launch of a 36-date 2023 tour with a stop in Phoenix!

The award-winning metal band will be stopping in Phoenix at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on July 22, with tickets going on sale here on Friday at 10 a.m. Special guests Breaking Benjamin and Jinjer will be joining in the fun on every U.S. tour date location as well. Disturbed’s latest album “Divisive” is being described as the group’s “hard rock opus.”

The “Take Back Your Life” tour will start in Montreal on April 27 and will wrap up in September in Noblesville, Indiana.

Disturbed Take Back Your Life Tour North America Dates:

Apr 27 | Montreal, QC | Bell Centre +

Apr 29 | Quebec City, QC | Videotron Centre +

May 01 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena +

May 08 | Winnipeg, MB | Canada Life Centre +

May 10 | Edmonton, AB | Rogers Place +

May 12 | Abbotsford, BC | Abbotsford Centre +

Jul 11 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena # ~

Jul 13 | Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre # ~

Jul 15 | Ridgefield, WA | RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater # ~

Jul 16 | Auburn, WA | White River Amphitheatre # ~

Jul 18 | Wheatland, CA | Toyota Amphitheatre # ~

Jul 20 | Irvine, CA | FivePoint Amphitheatre # ~

Jul 22 | Phoenix, AZ | Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre # ~

Jul 23 | Albuquerque, NM | Isleta Amphitheater # ~

Jul 25 | Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion # ~

Jul 27 | Houston, TX | Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion # ~

Jul 29 | Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP # ~

Jul 31 | Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion # ~

Aug 01 | Alpharetta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre # ~

Aug 03 | West Palm Beach, FL | iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre # ~

Aug 05 | Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug 07 | Raleigh, NC | Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek # ~

Aug 09 | Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live # ~

Aug 11 | Holmdel, NJ | PNC Bank Arts Center ~

Aug 12 | Syracuse, NY | St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview # ~

Aug 15 | Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center # ~

Aug 18 | Mansfield, MA | Xfinity Center ~

Aug 19 | Wantagh, NY | Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater # ~

Aug 21 | Camden, NJ | Freedom Mortgage Pavilion # ~

Aug 23 | Gilford, NH | Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion # ~

Aug 26 | Burgettstown, PA | The Pavilion at Star Lake # ~

Aug 27 | Cuyahoga Falls, OH | Blossom Music Center # ~

Aug 29 | Maryland Heights, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre # ~

Aug 30 | Tinley Park, IL | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre # ~

Sep 01 | Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre # ~

Sep 02 | Noblesville, IN | Ruoff Music Center # ~

+ Special guest: Theory Of A Deadman

# Special guest: Breaking Benjamin

~ Special guest: JINJER

